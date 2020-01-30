New Delhi: Death toll from China’s coronavirus has risen to 170, the government confirmed on Thursday. Over 1,700 new infections have been confirmed. According to reports, 37 of the 38 new deaths were reported in Hubei province. Another was reported from Sichuan.

The 38 new deaths marked the biggest single-day jump yet and come as a massive containment effort is underway that has effectively locked down tens of millions of people in Hubei.

Meanwhile, Tibet reported its first case.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to “take action” over the deadly SARS-like virus. It has also called an urgent meeting for Thursday over whether the viral epidemic should be declared a global health emergency — a designation that could lead to increased international coordination.

No case has been confirmed so far in India. The ministry of health and family affairs has advised not to travel to China.

The list of airports for screening passengers for symptoms of coronavirus has been increased by the ministry to 21, including those of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Cochin, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Gaya, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Trivandrum, Trichy, Varanasi, Vizag, Bhubaneswar and Goa.

Air India suspended its flights on Delhi-Shanghai route from January 31 to February 14. IndiGo has suspended its flights between Delhi and Chengdu, and Bengaluru-Hong Kong from till February 20.