New Delhi: China recorded at least 46 deaths from coronavirus in a single day as the death toll on Saturday was reported to have risen to 259 from Friday’s 213. At least 12,000 people have been infected, reports said. The number of new deaths and newly confirmed cases have both spiralled higher on a daily basis since China sounded the nationwide alarm a week ago, reported AFP.

A specially prepared Air India Boeing 747 is bringing at least 300 Indian students stranded in Wuhan. Five doctors from Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and an Air India paramedic are on the flight. A special facility has been set up in Manesar near Delhi by the Indian Army where these students will be quarantined. A 600-bedded facility has been set up by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in South Delhi as well.

Screening at the airport will be done by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and the Airport Health Authority (APHO).

During the screening, the returning students will be classified into three groups.

The first group will be suspect cases where individuals with any signs of fever and/or cough and/or respiratory distress will be directly transferred to Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment. The second group would be ”close contact”, comprising individuals without symptoms but having visited a seafood/animal market or a health facility or having come into contact with a Chinese person with symptoms in the last 14 days will be escorted in an earmarked vehicle directly to the quarantine facility.

The third group would be non-contact case. “Any individual without any symptom(s) or contact or who does not fit into either (a) or (b) will also be clubbed along with the close contact category and sent to the quarantine facility,” an officer said.

