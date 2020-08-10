New Delhi: The total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to novel coronavirus crossed the 18,000-mark on Monday, with 293 patients succumbing to the infection on the day. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 hence stands at 18,050. Also Read - Grim Milestone: Maharashtra's COVID Caseload Surpasses 5-lakh Mark With Highest Single-day Spike of 12822 Infections

Also, the western state today recorded 9,181 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s overall COVID-19 tally to 5,24,513. On Friday and Saturday, it had recorded spikes of 12,822 and 12,248 respectively. Friday’s spike had, in fact, taken the state’s overall count past the five lakh mark.

Also on Monday, there were a total of 6,711 recoveries in Maharashtra, taking the total number of those who have recovered to 3,58,421. The total number of active cases, meanwhile, stand at 1,47,735.

Notably, Maharashtra is the first state in the country to have crossed the five lakh mark and is thus the worst-hit state, by a distance. It is followed by the three southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka respectively.

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi, which, until recently, was the third worst-hit, rounds off the ‘top-five’.