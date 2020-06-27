New Delhi: A day after he attributed the recent surge in Delhi’s coronavirus cases to ‘increased testing’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that 20,000 tests were being conducted daily, adding that the number of hospital beds in Delhi has increased in the last one week. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi to Re-Map Its Containment Zones, Number of Such Areas Set to Rise

Addressing a press conference, he said, “In the last one week, the number of beds has increased significantly. There are 13,500 beds present in Delhi now, of which 6,500 are occupied. Also, 20,000 tests are being conducted daily. I thank Centre for providing us the needed testing kits”. Also Read - Delhi Schools to Remain Shut Till July 31; Officials Mull Cutting 30-50% Syllabus

“We have bought 4,000 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients”, he added. Also Read - 280 Containment Zones in Delhi: South Delhi Most Affected, 77 Areas Decontained, 32 Scaled Down | Check List

Notably, with a rapid rise in Delhi’s coronavirus cases, there has been concern of late on whether the national capital has enough number of beds for COVID-19 patients. Recently, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal had to withdraw his directive stating that only institutional quarantine, and no home quarantine, will be allowed for coronavirus patients.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had objected to it, arguing that this would lead to shortage of hospital beds in Delhi. As per the government’s estimation, the overall COVID count of Delhi, by the end of July, will be 5.5 lakh.

The world’s biggest makeshift COVID hospital, with 10,000 beds, will open in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur by June -end.

With over 3,000 cases per day in the last few days, Delhi has thus far recorded over 77,000 COVID-19 cases, the second-highest numbers after Maharashtra. However, as a city, it has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Mumbai.