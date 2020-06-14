New Delhi: As the coronavirus situation turns grim in the national capital, with successive single-day spikes of over 2,000 cases being registered over the last two days, and with shortage of hospital beds being reported, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to come up with 20,000 beds across hotels and banquet halls of the city. Also Read - Deepika Singh's Mother Admitted to Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment, Actor Thanks Delhi Government

As a part of this drive, to be carried out in the coming week, approximately 11,000 and 4,000 beds will be arranged at 80 banquet halls and 40 hotels respectively, and attached to nursing homes and private hospitals.

The remaining 5,000, meanwhile, will come from nursing homes which have 10-49 beds. In an order last night, the Delhi government declared such nursing homes as 'COVID nursing homes', directing them to make beds functional in three days or face action.

Between Thursday and Friday, Delhi registered a total of 2,134 new cases of coronavirus-its highest 24-hour spike. The capital’s overall COVID-19 count thus stands at 38,958, which is the third-highest after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively.

With the number of cases rising dramatically in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a high-level meeting with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal & CM Arvind Kejriwal along with members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the situation in the capital regarding #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ooIv2n2cYO — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

The total number of containment zones in Delhi, meanwhile, has zoomed to 241.