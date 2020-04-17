New Delhi: Eight new red zones were added to the list of ‘containment zones’ in the national capital, taking the total tally to 68. Also Read - No Delhi School, Govt or Private, Can Charge Beyond Tuition Fee During Lockdown: Manish Sisodia

The new containment zones, also known as the red zone, are spread in three districts with one each in South and South-East and three in the West district. Also Read - Shaheen Bagh Emerges as New Hotspot For Coronavirus After Number of COVID-19 Containment Zones in Delhi Rises to 60; Here's The Complete List

Areas of L-2 Sangam Vihar, Streets no. 26 & 27 Tuughalkhabad Extension, C-105, Hari Nagar, B-33 Hari Nagar, C-785 Camp no. 2, Nagloi and RZ-168, K-2 block, Nihal vihar were added to the list. Several houses in K block Jahangir Puri and area around a house in Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar were also added to the list of ‘containment zones’ in Delhi. Also Read - Coronavirus Case in Delhi: Govt Increases Containment Zones to 60

On Thursday, three areas were made containment zones. While two red zones were announced on Wednesday, nine new containment zones were announced on Tuesday and four on Monday. On Sunday, 10 new red zones were announced.

After the administration seals an area naming it ‘containment zone’, the Delhi government starts ‘Operation SHIELD’ in the area.

The Operation SHIELD — Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking — is used to control the spread of the virus, the Delhi Health Department said.

Delhi government’s ‘Operation SHIELD’ has completely stopped the transmission of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden, Old Seemapuri, and in three locations in the East district with no new cases reported in the last two weeks.

On March 26, J and K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden and G, H, J, Blocks, old Seemapuri became the first two containment zones of the city.

Also, the administration claimed that no new cases were reported in the containment zones in Vasundhara Enclave, Mayur Vihar and Khichripur.

The containment zones — created to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading — are announced by the office of the district magistrate. It completely shuts the movement of the common people with the authorities taking care of the essential supplies.

The area and the houses in it are sanitised properly.

Delhi has reported 1,707 cases and 38 deaths related to COVID-19 so far.

(With agency inputs)