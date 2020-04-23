New Delhi: Part of the preventive measure, the Delhi government on Thursday increased the number of containment zones to 92. As per updates, Samshi Talab in Mehrauli including A-3 Lake view apartment, gali number 1 band of Raj Nagar 2 in Dwarka & house number 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar have been identified as a containment zone by the Delhi government. Also Read - Coronavirus Red Zone: Check Full List of 89 Containment Areas in Delhi

On Wednesday, the Delhi government had increased the containment zones to 89 after adding two more areas. The two new areas were Campa Cola Street, Lado Sarai and F-313 and F-274, Near Shiva Temple, Lado Sarai. Also Read - After Delhi, Now Assam to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Media Persons on April 25

The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation in these zones includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified. For any area to get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.

Samshi Talab in Mehrauli including A-3 Lake view apartment, gali number 1 band of Raj Nagar 2 in Dwarka & house number 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar have been identified as a containment zone, taking total number of the containment zones to 92: Government of NCT of Delhi pic.twitter.com/jRg72ty1ll — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

On Thursday, at least 46 people from a containment zone in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri have tested positive for coronavirus. Three lanes of H-Block in Jahangirpuri, in the North District, were made the containment zone on April 14 and samples were collected after screening.

The 1100 wali Gali (House numbers 1181-1200), 1200 wali gali (House numbers 1238 to 1268), and 1300 wali gali (House number1306 to 1331) were sealed as one area on April 14.

In the national capital, about 2,250 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far and 92 containment zones have been formed across the city.

After an area is declared as ‘containment zone’ and sealed, the Delhi government starts ‘Operation SHIELD’ — Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking — to control the spread of the virus

As per updates on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2,248, with 92 new cases and one more death being reported in a day.