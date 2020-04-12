New Delhi: In the wake of the increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that massive sanitisation drives in containment zones will be started from Monday. He also said that the high-risk zones in the national capital will be declared as orange zones. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Conducting 'Operation Shield' at Identified Containment Zones, Says Kejriwal

"The high-risk zones will be declared as orange zones. Containment zones have already been declared as red zones. We will start a massive sanitation drives in these zones from Monday," Kejriwal said.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM said that wherever any place where COVID-19 case is found, the Delhi government is declaring that area as containment zone and conducting 'Operation Shield' there. He said so far, 33-35 containment zones have been already identified in the national capital.

“Wherever we are finding COVID-19 cases in Delhi, we are declaring those areas as containment zones and conducting ‘Operation Shield’ there. Total 33-35 containment zones have been already identified till now,” Kejriwal said.