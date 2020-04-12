New Delhi: The Delhi government last evening identified as containment zones and sealed three more areas in the city, taking the number of such zones in the national capital to 33. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Andhra CM Instructs Officials to Distribute 3 Masks Each to 5.3 Crore People in State

The three new areas to be identified as containment zones and, hence sealed, are A-30 Mansarovar Garden in Rajouri Garden; C-Block in Jahangirpuri and areas around house number A-176 in Deoli Extension. Also Read - After 166 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally in Delhi Rises to 1,069, Death Toll at 19

Of these, while Rajouri Garden is in west Delhi, Jahangirpuri is in the northeast and Deoli Extension in the south.

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had identified 20 areas as hotspots in the union territory; the number rose to 25 on Thursday, 30 on Wednesday, and, finally, 33 on Saturday.

Dilshad Garden, in northwest Delhi, was the first hotspot to be declared infection-free, after no positive cases were reported from the area in the last ten days. The area, however, remains sealed for monitoring until further notice.

The Delhi government has also already made it mandatory to wear masks if out on the streets.

On Saturday, Delhi registered 166 positive COVID-19 cases, including five deaths, taking its coronavirus tally to 1,069, of which 19 are casualties. It also became the second city, after Mumbai, and also the first union territory to register more than 1,000 positive coronavirus cases.

Earlier, Maharashtra was the first state or union territory in the country to register over 1,000 cases of COVID-19.