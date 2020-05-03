New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that all relaxations on coronavirus lockdown proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah will be applicable starting Monday. As a result, non-essential standalone and neighbourhood shops, maybe even liquor shops in some areas, will open from tomorrow. Also Read - UV Tunnels, Self Check-in Machines: Delhi Airport's Strategy to Resume Flights Post Lockdown

The much-awaited announcement was made in a press briefing this evening and traders were elated as they could finally resume their work and recover the losses of the past two months.

"The Delhi government will implement all lockdown relaxations prescribed by the home ministry," the CM said.

Notably, India will enter the third phase of nationwide lockdown on Monday with several relaxations in areas based on whether they fall under red, orange, or green zone.

Here are the relaxations in Delhi starting tomorrow:

1. All government offices will resume on Monday. Offices in essential services will see 100 per cent staff attendance, while for non-essential government departments, only deputy secretary and 33 per cent of the staff will work from the office.

2. Private offices allowed to open with 33 per cent staff.

3. Standalone shop, neighbourhood shops allowed to open. These include:

Grocery stores

Stationary shops

Electronics, gadget stores

Medicines and cosmetic shops

Merchant stores, and any other standalone shop

4. Private four wheeler vehicles will be allowed to commute with a driver and 2 rear passengers only to access essential services.

5. Print and digital media firms, I-T, e-commerce firms allowed to open.

6. Self-employed individuals, start-ups can rsume activities.

7. Wedding functions with up to 50 people, funerals with 20 people will be allowed.

Here’s what will still be prohibited:

1. Flights, trains, Delhi metro services and buses will continue to be banned until central notice.

2. Schools, colleges, malls, gyms, nightclubs and any other social, political, cultural and sports gatherings to remain banned.

3. Salons and spas to remain shut.

Delhi has been under a coronavirus-forced lockdown since March 23. However, with the latest guidelines issued on Friday, the Centre extended the lockdown until May 17.