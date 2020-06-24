New Delhi: Delhi’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301, authorities said. It has the fastest growth rate among the top 10 cities reporting the maximum number of cases. At this rate, it might cross Mumbai soon. Also Read - 'You Are Spreading Corona': Delhi's GTB Hospital Security Guard Beaten up by Neighbours

There have been 68,410 cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai city alone with 3,844 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 3,000 or more fresh cases between Friday and Sunday. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded in the city. The coronavirus cases in

Maharashtra rose to 1,39,010 on Tuesday with 3,214 new patients being reported

Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

An order has been issued regarding a revised COVID response plan for Delhi.

An order has also been issued for posting senior nursing officers at 68 private hospitals for monitoring admission of COVID-19 patients, it said.

Till now, 4,01,648 tests have been conducted, the bulletin said.