New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a press conference and said that the last week was slightly better than the week before for Delhiites. He asserted that there were lesser number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, fewer deaths. Besides, many people went home after making complete recovery from the deadly infection, he stated.

"In the 7th week since the beginning of Corona pandemic, 850 cases were reported and in the 8th week – last week – 622 cases were reported. 21 people died in 7th week and 9 people died last week. In 7th week 260 people recovered and discharged, in 8th week 580 recovered and went home", the Delhi CM informed.

Referring to the Centre's latest guidelines on opening of shops, Kejriwal said,"Centre decided to open certain shops, we're implementing it here (Delhi) too. Medical stores, grocery stores, fruits/vegetable shops, dairy will remain open but shopping complex/market will remain shut. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas, neighbourhood shops will also open. However, no shops will open in containment zones", he told reporters.

The AAP convener further said that plasma therapy has encouraged the Delhi government as a COVID-19 patient, who was sinking at LNJP hospital showed improvement after he was administered plasma therapy.

“There is a patient in LNJP hospital, he was in critical condition and doctors said he is sinking. He was administered plasma therapy and his health has improved significantly. This has encouraged us, as far as plasma therapy is concerned. We are asking the patients, who have recovered and discharged, to donate plasma”, Kejriwal said.