New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday recorded 536 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while there more people died from the pathogen. The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to a health bulletin from Delhi's health department. The 536 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. The positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent. Three new fatalities took the toll to 10,948.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 425 cases with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. A total of 80,856 tests, including 50,216 RT-PCR and 30,640 rapid antigen, were conducted on Tuesday, while the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,438 from 1,401 a day ago.

Amidst surge in coronavirus cases, a senior Central government official said on Wednesday that the pandemic seems to be shifting to Tier II, Tier III cities and closer to rural areas.

“A significant situation is emerging as plummeting pandemic is going up. The Prime Minister said that pandemic seems to be more so in Tier II, Tier III cities and closer to rural areas. The earlier phase was in big metro cities,” said Dr VK Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that India needs to take quick and decisive steps to stop the emerging second peak of Covid-19 immediately. He handed out a five-point plan to fight what is being called the second wave of the Covid-19 infection during a virtual meet with Chief Ministers.

Dr V K Paul made the remarks while addressing the press. Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who was also part of weekly press conference, said that 70 districts in 16 states have witnessed an increase of cases by more than 150 per cent from March 1 to March 15.

These states include Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana. “There has been nearly 43 per cent increase in new cases week-on-week and 37 per cent increase in new deaths,” Bhushan added.

On Wednesday, India logged 28,903 cases of Covid-19 and 188 fatalities in the last 24 hours, with five states Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu driving up the daily new cases.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)