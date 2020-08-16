New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded 652 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 1,52,580. The health bulletin from the government said that 1,310 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery rate in Delhi to more than 90 per cent. Also Read - Nagaland Coronavirus News: Chief Secretary's Office Sealed After COVID-19 Case Detected

As per updates, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 4,196 with eight more fatalities in the last 24 hours. Notably, this was the second time in a week that the number of daily fatalities has dropped below 10.

Interestingly, the number of fresh cases recorded on Sunday was the lowest after July 27, when Delhi registered 613 cases. The number of recoveries on Sunday was also the highest since July 27, when 1,497 patients had recuperated from the disease.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to set up centres for testing saturation of oxygen content in blood in 30,000 villages across the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

Kejriwal said he has already received a commitment for 30,000 oximeters from people. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen level.

“Already received commitments for 30,000 oxymeters. Am overwhelmed. Will now set up ‘oxygen jaanch kendra’ in 30,000 villages. Commitments still pouring in. Will help set it up in more villages. Thank you donors. We will train village youth and give them oxymeters to set up oxy kendras,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

“This will help us in saving lives by detecting drop in oxygen levels in time,” he said in another tweet.