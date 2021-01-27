New Delhi: For the first time in 9 months, the national capital on Wednesday recorded 96 coronavirus cases. Delhi also recorded 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to updates, 212 people recovered in this duration. Also Read - AAP to Contest Assembly Elections in 6 States in 2022, Announces Kejriwal

Notably, this is the first time that Delhi, which has seen surmounted three waves of coronavirus infections, logged less than 100 since April 30 last year, when India was still in first phase of the nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.

According to government data, the death toll has crossed 10,829 with nine new fatalities. At present total cases stand at 6,34,325 and total recoveries at 6,21,995.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent on Wednesday. With 137 more fatalities, the death toll reached 1,53,724, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

There are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 1.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 19,36,13,120 samples have been tested up to January 26 with 5,50,426 samples being tested on Tuesday.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.