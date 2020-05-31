New Delhi: At a time when the country has announced phased exit from the ongoing lockdown, the national capital on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19, taking the tally to 19,844. On the other hand, the death toll due to the virus went up to 473. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Issues Guidelines, Makes Screening, Confirmed Tickets Compulsory For Passengers to Board 200 Special Trains From June 1

On May 30, the single-ay highest spike of 1,163 fresh cases was recorded in the national capital. Notably, this is the first time in Delhi when more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a single day.

Issuing a statement, the Health Department of the Delhi government said that the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 473 and the total number of cases mounted to 19,844.

The health department, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On the other hand, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal asked authorities to continue with strict measures in containment zones in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Holding a meeting with Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other top officers of the Delhi government and municipal corporationsm Baijal reviewed steps being taken to ramp up medical infrastructure in the city keeping in mind various scenarios

“Strict enforcement measures in containment zones should be continued as per GoI (Government of India’s) guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19,” Baijal tweeted after the meeting.