New Delhi: The coronavirus situation in Delhi, as indeed in rest of the country, showed no signs of abating as the national capital on Saturday recorded a second straight spike of over 3,000 new cases, in the process also registering its worst single-day figures thus far. Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi L-G's Order on Mandatory 5-day Institutional Quarantine For COVID-19 Patients Withdrawn

Delhi on Saturday recorded 3,630 fresh cases, 7,725 discharges and 77 deaths. Its overall COVID-19 tally thus spiked to 56,746, including 23,340 active cases, 31,294 discharges and 2,112 fatalities. Also Read - 'Recall Medical Staff, All Leaves Cancelled', Delhi Govt's Advisory to Hospitals Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

On Friday, Delhi had witnessed its maiden spike of over 3,000 cases as it recorded 3,137 cases of coronavirus on the day. A day ago, on June 18, 2,877 cases were recorded.

The capital’s latest COVID-19 numbers came on a day Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal withdrew his directive calling for 5-day mandatory institutional isolation, instead of home quarantine, for all COVID-19 patients. Also on Saturday, the Delhi government directed hospitals and medical institutions to recall their staff, who are on leave, to report for duty on an immediate basis as coronavirus cases in the national capital continue to rise.

Overall, Delhi has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu , who have nearly 1.3 lakh and 56,845 cases respectively.