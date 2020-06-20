New Delhi: Delhi on Friday witnessed its worst-ever spike in coronavirus cases, recording more than 3,000 cases for the first time and, in the process, seeing its death toll due to the Chinese-originated virus cross the 2,000-mark. Also Read - Containment Zone in Delhi: This Area of National Capital Declared New Hotspot

The national capital recorded 3,137 fresh cases of COVID-19, which took its overall count to 53,116. 66 new deaths were also recorded, which means that thus far, a total of 2,035 people have lost their lives in Delhi due to the infection.

Thus, the overall count of 53,116 includes 27,512 active cases; 23,569 discharges and 66 deaths. Delhi thus has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which have 1,24,331 and 54,449 cases respectively.

Incidentally, on Friday, Maharashtra too registered its worst-ever spike, recording 3,827 new COVID-19 cases. Delhi’s previous biggest spike, meanwhile, was 2,877 on Thursday.

Its latest numbers, notably, come at a time the coronavirus situation there has worsened, with many leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Health Minister Satyendar Jain, whose condition is said to be serious, contracting the infection.

The developments have led to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepping in to take charge of the coronavirus situation in the capital.