New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed 22 private hospitals to reserve more beds for coronavirus patients, revising its earlier allocation limit. In an official order, it has directed 22 private hospitals to allocate 2,015 extra beds for coronavirus patients. Also Read - Pakistan Reports Over 100 COVID-19 Deaths; WHO Cautions Against Lifting Restrictions

On May 24, the Delhi government had directed private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20 per cent of their total beds for coronavirus patients.

With the new order, the total number of coronavirus beds in private hospitals will increase to 3,456 from the current 1,441.

The hospitals have also been told to admit COVID-19 patients as per the revised allocation of beds and update the data at ‘Delhi Corona’ app with immediate effect, the order added.

In another official order, the Delhi government asked hospitals and private facilities to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates.

It comes in the wake of several families, whose members may have been a positive or suspected case of COVID-19, alleging that they were turned away by various hospitals despite beds being available.

The order says the decision has been taken to provide first-hand information to people about the position of vacant beds in the city government hospitals and private facilities.

The flex board should be of dimension 12 ft by 10 ft and placed at the entry gate of all such hospitals, it said.

The matter on the boards to be displayed by hospitals, having a capacity of 50 beds or more, shall be in both English and Hindi.

The text on the boards shall include information about the Delhi Corona App and the address of Delhi Fights Corona website so that people can check the availability of beds, the order said.

The board should also display that if a hospital refuses bed despite the app showing availability, a complaint can be filed on helpline 1031, according to the order.

(With PTI Inputs)