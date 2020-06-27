New Delhi: The number of containment zones in Delhi-280 in total thus far-is all set to increase after an exercise to re-map such areas is conducted in the national capital, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The re-mapping of containment zones will be done by dividing them into micro clusters for better surveillance and contact-tracing. Also Read - Delhi Schools to Remain Shut Till July 31; Officials Mull Cutting 30-50% Syllabus

The exercise, for example, has been completed in the northwest district, with the number of containment zones there rising from 21 to 28. In some districts, however, the drive is yet to begin as officials are still redrawing the boundaries of the containment zones.

As per a revised COVID-19 response plan of the Delhi government, the re-mapping is to be completed by June 30, with results scheduled to be released by July 10.

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah-who has taken charge of controlling the coronavirus situation in the capital-in a recent meeting, advised Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to implement the containment strategy recommended by the VK Paul Committee.

The committee had recommended that the containment zones should be drawn afresh and strict vigil and control maintained on their borders and the activities taking place in these areas.

The drive comes amid worsening of coronavirus situation in the capital, with well over 3,000 cases being reported per day in the last few days. With a latest spike of 3,460 on Friday, Delhi has thus far recorded 77,240 cases of COVID-19, including 47,091 recoveries and 2,492 deaths. 2,326 recoveries and 63 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Delhi has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra. However, as a city, it has the highest number of cases, followed by Mumbai.