New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday said that over 50 cases of delta plus variant have been detected from 45,000 samples sequenced so far across the country with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases at 20. While addressing a press conference, NCDC Director Dr SK Singh said that as of today, there are 48 cases of Delta Plus across the country. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Govt Tightens Unlocking Rules After Delta Plus Claims First Life in State

Giving further details, he added that 8 states are important where more than 50% of the variant of concern (Delta variant) have been found and those states include Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana & West Bengal. He also added that the Covid variants of concern found in 174 districts in 35 states/UTs. Also Read - COVID-19 Testing in Kids: How Effective Are The Tests? Find Out

“In the last couple of months, the first variant of concern was the one announced by the UK where it was identified and subsequently we now have 4 of these which WHO has called Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. Delta is the one that was identified in India,” Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said.

She also said it was Indian scientist who identified it, put it onto global database and because of genomic surveillance done within our country, it also helped globally. “Many other countries too identified it on global database. Then it was noted that it was found in many countries,” she added.