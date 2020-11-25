Coronaviorus in Uttarakhand: Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus, the Haridwar district administration on Wednesday issued a fresh order saying devotees will not be allowed to take a holy dip in Ganga river in Haridwar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30. Also Read - COVID-19: European Union Says First Virus Vaccinations Possible By Christmas

"Devotees will not be allowed to take a holy dip in Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30" the order from the district administration sated.

The development comes as the state on Wednesday reported 482 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 72,642.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 528 cases, taking the total tally to 72,160 . Deharadun district reported the highest number of 192 cases, Haridwar 83, Udham Singh Nagar 69, Pithoragarh 49, Nainital 37, Pauri 24, Almora 20, Chamoli 20, Uttarkashi 11, Bageshwar seven, Tehri six, Rudraprayag five and Champawat five, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll so far to 1,180, the bulletin said.

A total of 65,703 infected people have recuperated from the infection, 646 have migrated out of the state and 4,631 are under treatment.