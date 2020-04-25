New Delhi: In some breather for the authorities, Dharavi-one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots in Mumbai-witnessed a sharp fall in fresh cases, with just six new ones being reported on Friday. This took the total number of positive COVID-19 cases here to 220. Also Read - Coronavirus: Mumbai's Dharavi to Become India's Stage For Hydroxychloroquine Experiment

However, the number of cases found here on Friday included one death, taking the locality's death toll to 14.

The six new cases were reported from Gopinath Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Janta Nagar, Banwari compound and Maulana Azad Nagar areas.

On Thursday, a total of 25 cases were recorded in Dharavi, which, with a population of around eight lakh and an area of 2.1 sq km, is the largest slum in Asia. In order to ‘break the chain’ and contain the spread of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up several containment zones here, with a combined over 1.5 lakh people living in these zones.

Dharavi had recorded its first coronavirus case on April 1, with a 56-year-old man passing away due to the infection.

The highest number of cases in Mumbai, however, are from the Worli-Prabhadevi area, which has recorded a total of 534 positive COVID-19 cases.

Thus far, there have been 6,817 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the highest in the country. This also includes a death toll of 310.

Mumbai, the state capital and the country’s financial capital, is the worst-hit city in the country, with a total of 4,589 cases, including 179 casualties.