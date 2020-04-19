New Delhi: In a concerning development, eight health care staff of the capital’s Lady Hardinge Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. Of those affected, while two are doctors, the remaining six are nurses. Also Read - 2 Doctors, 6 Nurses of Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19; CM Kejriwal to Address Digital Presser at 12 PM | LIVE Updates

Following the development, those affected were put into quarantine and their contact tracing has started. The management, too, will hold a meeting to discuss the containment plan for the hospital, news agency ANI quoted an official of the hospital as saying.

This takes the total number of healthcare workers affected by the infection in the city to 67. Of these, while the Delhi State Cancer Institute, located in Dilshad Garden, has the highest number of such cases at 25, the Connaught Place-based Lady Hardinge is second with these eight cases.

Cases of healthcare staff testing positive in Delhi have also been reported from hospitals like Max, Sir Ganga Ram, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital etc. There have also been two separate cases of mohalla clinic doctors catching the virus.

Overall, Delhi has thus far recorded 1,893 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 42 casualties and 1,851 active cases.

The Delhi government has identified and sealed a total of 76 containment zones in the city.