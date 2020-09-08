Coronavirus in India Latest Updates: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the fatality rate in the country is rapidly declining. It said earlier, the fatality rate was 2.15% and now it stands at 1.70%. Also Read - Coronavirus in UK Entering 'Period of Particular Concern' as Cases Continue to Rise

"The case fatality rate is continuously declining. It was at 2.15% in the first week of August, now it stands at 1.70%," Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Addressing a press conferencing to brief about the latest developments related to COVID-19, the Health Ministry Secretary said that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62% of total active COVID-19 cases in India.

He said the most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu account for 70% of COVID-19 deaths in the country.

“There are 14 states and Union Territories that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases,” Rajesh Bhushan said, adding, “28 states/UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than national average of 1.70%.”

He also added that the country’s COVID-19 deaths per million population is 53 which is among the lowest in the world.

The coronavirus cases in the country on Tuesday went up to 42,80,422 with 75,809 fresh cases in 24 hours . On the other hand, a record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775.

India’s single-day rise in cases dipped on Tuesday, after recording over 80,000 cases daily for five days in a row. India recorded a spike of over 90,000 cases on Sunday and Monday.

India’s tally of coronavirus infection crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.