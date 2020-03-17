New Delhi: A 28-year-old Jewish youth of Indian-origin was assaulted by two persons, who called him a ‘Chinese’, and yelled ‘corona, corona’ at him, in an apparent coronavirus outbreak-linked racial attack in Israel’s Tiberias city, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) has reported. Also Read - BMC Seals Shahid Kapoor's Gym, Reprimands Him And Owner For Using it Despite Shutdown Amid Coronavirus

Am-Shalem Singson, from the Bnei Menashe community, which resides in Manipur and Mizoram, was beaten up on Saturday and hospitalised with severe chest injuries. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the two suspects based on his description of the incident.

In his statement to the police, Singson said that he had tried 'very hard' to explain to his attackers that was not Chinese and was not COVID-19 infected; this, however, went in vain. The police, meanwhile, said that there were no witnesses to the incident, and, as such, their search was primarily based on CCTV footage from the area where the attack took place.

Singson had immigrated to Israel from India with his family three years ago, the PTI report further said.

Israel has thus far recorded 298 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while India has reported more than 120 positive cases, two of which died due to the infection.

The global death toll due to the virus, meanwhile, has crossed the 7,000-mark.