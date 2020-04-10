New Delhi: In a fresh development in the ongoing controversy over the violation of lockdown norms by members of the Wadhawan family, which owns the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), an FIR has been filed against group promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, along with 21 others, for the said violation. Also Read - Maharashtra: DHFL Group Owners Flouted Lockdown Norms, Senior IPS Officer Sent on Leave

The development came just hours after senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta, who is the Special Principal Secretary in the state home department, was sent on compulsory leave, with immediate effect, for facilitating passes for the 23-strong group, which helped them drive all the way from Khandala to hill station Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday night.

The FIR against the group was registered at Mahabaleshwar police station. The family was trying to evade probe in the Yes Bank case. They were discovered after the police, who were alerted by the locals, tracked down the family at their farmhouse in the hill station.

Following this, they were detained and quarantined at the farmhouse itself.

The action against the IPS officer, meanwhile, came after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed his unhappiness at the incident. His suspension orders were soon issued by the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

With over 1,000 positive cases, including 100 casualties, Maharashtra is the worst COVID-19 hit state in the country.