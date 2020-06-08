New Delhi: The Delhi government, which has decided to reserve all Delhi government and private hospitals in the union territory-cum-national capital only for the ‘residents of Delhi’, last night issued a list of documents after showing only one of which, an individual would become eligible to be treated in these hospitals. Also Read - Kashmiri Woman in NIA Custody Tests Positive For COVID-19, Delhi Court Directs Agency to Admit Her to LNJP Hospital

Here are the documents that will prove that one is a 'resident of Delhi':

(1.) Voter ID card;

(2.) Current Bank/Kisan/Post Office passbook;

(3.) Ration Card/Passport/Driving License/Income Tax Return;

(4.) Latest water/telephone/electricity/gas connection bill issued to the patient or to a close relative;

(5.) Proof of receipt of Postal Department’s posts delivered in the patient’s name at the given address;

(6.) For minors, any of the above documents issued in parents’ name;

(7.) Aadhaar Cards issued prior to June 7, 2020.

The announcement regarding ‘reservation’ of Delhi hospital beds only for Delhi residents, was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference last afternoon. However, hospitals providing ‘specialised’ surgeries have been exempted from this order.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 1,282 new cases of coronavirus, taking its overall COVID-19 thus far to 28,936, which is the third-worst in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively.