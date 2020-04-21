New Delhi: A 12-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who left her village two months ago to go to Telangana for work, died on April 18, barely 11 km short of her village in Bijapur district, as she tried to make her way back to her village due to the nationwide lockdown announced in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Lockdown 2.O: Flights, Trains Won't Resume After May 3, Say Reports; Govt May Make Arrangements to Ferry Migrants

According to officials, the girl, who was the only child of her parents, died due to exhaustion and elctrolyte imbalance after she walked with 13 others for three days, from Peruru village in Telangana, where she worked, covering a distance of over 100 km in the process.

According to her parents, this was for the first time that she had left home for work. They added that she had gone with a group of women from the village, further stating that she left for home from the Telangana village, where she worked, on April 16.

The group with which she was walking back, reportedly, also included three children and eight women.

Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced a compensation of Rs one lakh for the girl’s family.

Notably, with no work left and public transport shut, migrant labourers, many with large families, have been forced to make journey back to their native places, in some case from one state to another, on foot.

Chhattisgarh has thus far recorded a total of 36 COVID-19 positive cases.

Telangana, meanwhile, has recorded 873 confirmed cases if coronavirus, including 21 deaths. It is also the first state to extend the lockdown in the state, till May 7. ‘Phase two’ of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3.