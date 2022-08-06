New Delhi: India has seen a spike in COVID cases in the recent weeks, raising concerns of the rate of infection spread. With 20,551 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,41,07,588, while the active cases have declined to 1,35,364, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 5,26,600 with 70 new fatalities recorded on August 5. The weekly positivity rate now stands at 4.64 per cent.Also Read - Delhi Registers 2,202 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths; Positivity Rate Touches 11.84 Per Cent

COVID graphs: What data comparison shows

The graph of monthly COVID cases, shared by the Union Health Ministry, showed an upward trend since May. As per the data, COVID-related deaths have seen a rise since May as July witnessed the highest number of fatalities. July’s coronavirus cases were much higher than the combined cases recorded between March and June.

In May, 827 fatalities were recorded due to the infection while June witnessed 486 COVID deaths. July, however, saw a rise of COVID deaths with 1,241 fatalities recorded in the month.

COVID cases spike: Should we worry

The quickly changing coronavirus spawned yet another super contagious Omicron mutant last month that’s worrying scientists as it gained ground in India and popped up in numerous other countries. Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5.

Fueling experts’ concerns are a large number of mutations separating the new variant from omicron predecessors. Some of those mutations are in areas that relate to the spike protein and could allow the virus to bind onto cells more efficiently, Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota was quoted as saying by news agency The Associated Press.

Another concern is that the genetic tweaks may make it easier for the virus to skirt past antibodies — protective proteins made by the body in response to a vaccine or infection from an earlier variant. But experts say vaccines and boosters are still the best defense against severe COVID-19.