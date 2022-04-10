New Delhi: India is witnessing a slow yet steady rise in the number of Covid infections in several states amid a global rise in Covid cases driven by BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. This comes as two cases of the new XE variant – a mutant hybrid of Omicron sub-variants BA.1 and BA.2 – have been detected in the country, one each from Maharashtra and Gujarat.Also Read - Maintain Strict Watch: Centre Warns THESE 5 States Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The Union Health Ministry has asked five states — Kerala, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Mizoram — to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake prompt steps to manage the Covid spread. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed these states to conduct regular monitoring and follow up action in emerging areas of concern. Also Read - Covid 4th Wave in India: Should India be Wary of XE, XD and XF Recombinants? Experts Explain

“A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in lndia over the past 2 months, with the country reporting less than 1,000 daily new cases for the past few days. Further, the weekly positivity rate has remained below 1 per cent,” Bhushan said in the letter. However, Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat have seen a rise in the seven-day average of daily cases. Also Read - COVID-19 Fourth Wave: What Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Said on India's Booster Policy?

Delhi

Delhi on April 7 saw 176 new cases – the highest daily rise since March 10. It also reported an increase in weekly new cases – to 826 new cases in the week ending April 8 from 724 new cases in the week ending April 1. It has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

Haryana

Haryana reported a surge in seven-day average – 68 on April 9 from 47 on April 4. Weekly new cases in the state rose to 416 in the week ending April 8 from 367 in the week ending April 1. Haryana has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.06 per cent.

Gujarat

Gujarat reported 34 fresh cases on April 9 – the highest daily count since March 13, while the average also rose to 15 from 9 on April 4.

Other states

There is also a slow rise seen in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

1.5 million new daily cases across world

Meanwhile, about 1.5 million new cases are being reported each day worldwide, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said. “We’re seeing 1.5 million new cases each day. Large outbreaks are spreading in Asia. A new wave is sweeping across Europe,” Guterres said, while addressing a recent summit on international vaccine sharing scheme COVAX. The countries seeing new outbreaks in Asia include China, and Hong Kong, and the UK, France, Italy, and the Netherlands in Europe.

Guterres said that some countries are also reporting their highest death rates since the start of the pandemic. “And yet one third of humanity remains unvaccinated,” he lamented. He called out governments and pharmaceutical companies “to work better together to deliver vaccines to every person, everywhere – not just in wealthy countries”.

(Based on IANS inputs)