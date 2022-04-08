New Delhi: The Centre has once again warned states not to let their guard down and keep a vigil on the rise in COVID-19 cases amid warnings of a fourth coronavirus wave in the country.Also Read - COVID-19 Fourth Wave: What Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Said on India's Booster Policy?

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to five states, including Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram over the increase in COVID-19 cases in the respective states in the last week, reported news agency ANI. Bhushan, in the letter, asked these state governments to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required.

COVID-19 cases in India: 10 points

India saw a single day rise of 1,109 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,33,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The active COVID cases in country have further declined to 11,492. The death toll has climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. A reduction of 147 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,00,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.38 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

