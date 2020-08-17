New Delhi: With the festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram fast approaching, the Hyderabad Police on Monday urged people to celebrate the festivals at home, adding that no idol installation or public event of any kind will be allowed, as directed by the Telangana government. Also Read - No Idol Immersion For Ganesh Chaturthi, No Procession During Moharram: Delhi Issues Guidelines

“Protect your family against COVID-19. Do ‘maatam’ of Muharram at home. Similarly, Ganesh puja has to be done at home. No idol installation or any event will be held at public places as directed by the government”, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

Notably, religious and large-scale gatherings have been under prohibition across the country since March, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown which was effected to contain the infection’s spread.

In the last two months, restrictions have been eased considerably but ban on large-scale gatherings continue.

On Sunday, the Delhi government, too, had banned Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and Muharram processions across the national capital.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22. Muharram, meanwhile, will begin on August 20 and end on September 18.

Till Monday morning, Telangana had reported 92,255 cases of coronavirus thus far. This includes 70,132 recoveries, 21,420 active cases and 703 deaths.