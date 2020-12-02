New Delhi: In another way to punish the violators of the coronavirus guidelines, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to come up with a policy to send all those caught not wearing face masks to Covid care centre to offer services there. Also Read - Good News: Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine Approved by UK, Will Be Available Next Week

Announcing its order, the high court said, violators would do at least four to five hours non-medical duty at any Covid-care centre for five to fifteen days.

While hearing a plea, a bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala directed the state government to issue a notification mandating community service at COVID care centres for those found in violations of the covid rules.

The high court issued the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the state government to increase the fine on not wearing face masks at public places.

Moreover, the violators will also have to do work such as cleaning, housekeeping, cooking, helping, serving, preparation of the record, data-keeping at the covid centres.

However, these services would be in addition to a fine that will be imposed on them for not wearing masks in public places. Interestingly, the nature of the duty assigned to them would be as per the age, qualification, gender, and status of violators.

After announcing the order, the high court stated that the state government will have to submit a status report regarding compliance by December 24.