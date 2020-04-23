New Delhi: A total of 29 deaths were reported since Wednesday evening, of which 18 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, eight from Gujarat, two from Rajasthan and one from Delhi, the ministry said. Also Read - After Pet Cats, 4 Tigers And 3 Lions of Bronx Zoo Test COVID-19 Positive in New York

1. Of the 681 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 269 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 103, Madhya Pradesh at 80, Delhi at 48, Rajasthan at 27, Andhra Pradesh at 24 and Telengana at 23. Also Read - Sonia Lashes Out at Centre For 'Partially Implementing Suggestions by Congress'; Accuses BJP of Spreading Communal Hatred

2. President Ram Nath Kovind has approved to promulgate The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which provides stricter punishments for attacks against health workers. Also Read - Pollywood Stars Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Afsana Khan And Rubina Bajwa Come Together For COVID-19 Song 'Jitange Hosle Naal'

3. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that all elected representatives in the state — ministers, MLAs, members of different Boards under Govt & members of Local Self Govt bodies — would take a 30% cut in their monthly salary and honorarium for 1 year.

4. BJP is spreading the virus of hatred and communal bias at the time when everyone together should fight coronavirus, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi said during CWC meeting in Delhi.

5. A total of 5,00,542 samples from 4,85,172 individuals have been tested as on 23 April 2020, 9 am. 21797 samples have been confirmed positive