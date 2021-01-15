Gujarat Night Curfew Latest News: Looking at the coronavirus situation, the Gujarat government on Friday took a preventive measure and extended night curfew in four cities of the states for two weeks more. issuing the order, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged people to be patient and cooperate with the authorities for some more days. Also Read - No Sashtang Pranam, Only Namaste: This How You Will Now Offer Prayers in Gujarat Temples

He stated that the viral infection has come under control due to the night curfew imposed in November last year in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

In the order, he said that the night curfew after 10 PM will continue for 15 more days in all four cities and there will be no relaxation for now as there is a drastic decrease in new cases (because of curfew). However, a decision about lifting the curfew will be taken at an appropriate juncture.

The state government had in November imposed a night curfew in four major cities of Gujarat following a sudden spike in fresh coronavirus cases after Diwali. Earlier, people were barred from venturing out between 9 PM till 6 AM every day in these cities.

However, in a minor respite, the timing was recently revised to 10 PM till 6 AM. Notably, when the curfew was imposed, 1,500 to 1,600 fresh cases of coronavirus were emerging every day in Gujarat and the majority of these infections were from the four cities.

As on Thursday, Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally stood at 2,54,314 cases, including 4,357 fatalities.

(With inputs from PTI)