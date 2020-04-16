New Delhi: After a major spike in the coronavirus cases was reported, the Gujarat government on Thursday decided to impose curfew in five densely populated areas of Surat from Thursday midnight to contain the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: After Bandra, Surat Incidents, Delhi Govt Shifts Migrant Workers to Night Shelters

The areas fall under the jurisdiction of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Limbayat police stations. In these areas, the coronavirus cases were reported in big numbers.

"The curfew will be in five police station jurisdictions of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate and Athwa. The fifth area is in the jurisdiction of Kamrunagar police chowky under the Limbayat police station," Ashwani Kumar, Secretary at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said on Thursday.

As per updates, the curfew will remain in force till April 22, and a three-hour relaxation will be given from 1 PM to 4 PM on these days.

The state government updated that the curfew will start at 6 AM on Friday and continue till 6 AM on April 22. Saying that the Gujarat Police will enforce the curfew, the state government said the move has been taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to updates on Thursday morning, 35 new cases were reported after intensified testing in the past 12 hours.

The development comes as the state nearing the 1,000-mark with 871 Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. At 86 Surat has the third highest number of cases in the state, after Ahmedabad’s 492 and Vadodara’s 127.