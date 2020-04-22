New Delhi: With positive cases constantly on the rise, Gujarat on Wednesday became the state with third highest number of coronavirus infections after 94 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,033. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Has Penned, Sung and Directed a Song on Hope ‘Avirum Anbum’ During Lockdown

The death toll in the state climbed to 95, as five more patients succumbed to coronavirus. Out of the 94 new cases, 61 were reported from Ahmedabad, 17 from Surat, eight from Vadodara, five from Aravalli, two from Botad and one from Rajkot. Also Read - After Delhi, Now Assam to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Media Persons on April 25

Recently, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu as well as Madhya Pradesh have seen a sharp spike in the number of the COVID-19 cases. As of now, Maharashtra has emerged as India’s worst-hit hotspot with at least 4,669 cases, followed by Delhi and Gujarat. Also Read - Quarantined Migrant Workers in Sikar Paint School Walls To Thank Villagers For Providing Food & Care

Of the five latest deaths in Gujarat, four were reported from Ahmedabad, while one patient from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat. While two of them were in co-morbid conditions, the remaining three had no underlying ailment, officials said.

A total of 32,317 people are under observation in the state, out of whom 28,591 are in home quarantine, 3,426 in government facilities, and 300 in private facilities.

Here’s the district-wise coronavirus cases in Gujarat:

Ahmedabad – 1,434

Surat – 364

Vadodara – 207

Rajkot – 41

Bhavnagar – 32

Anand – 28

Bharuch – 24

Gandhinagar – 17

Aravalli – 17

Besides, Patan, Banaskantha reported 15 cases each, Narmada – 12, and Panchmahal – 11. Botad has reported nine cases, Chhota Udepur and Mehsana – seven each, Kutch – six, Dahod – four, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar and Valsad – three each, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Tapi and Navsari – one each.