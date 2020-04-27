New Delhi: Hours after urging the Delhi government to make staying arrangement for Haryana residents who are working in the national capital, the Haryana government on Monday evening decided to seal its borders with Delhi from Tuesday, restricting travel between the two populated states. Also Read - 'Corona Carriers': Haryana Government on Those Returning to State After Working in Delhi

The decision to this effect was taken after a number of recent coronavirus cases were traced to the national capital. With the new move, the travel between Gurgaon and Faridabad will be tightened. Earlier, two other borders – Sonipat and Jhajjar – were sealed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, for those who want to travel between the cities, will need passes from the government starting from Tuesday. Authorities have said that health workers, media people and those providing essential services will also need the passes for movement on the border.

“So far we have only sealed Sonipat and Jhajjar borders with Delhi. Gurgaon and Faridabad borders have been tightened but not sealed yet,” Haryana police chief Manoj Yadava was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The development comes after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make staying arrangements for Haryana residents who are employed in the national capital, stating that their daily movement increases the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The minister also urged the Delhi government not to issue passes to such workers and make arrangements for their stay in the national capital. He also said that many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana, are “corona-carriers”.

“I appeal to Delhi Chief Minister that stay arrangements of people who work in Delhi should be made in the national capital itself. They should not be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID-19 cases here. Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are corona-carriers,” Vij told ANI.