Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: At a time when a number of companies are working on to develop vaccine for the deadly coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that it is not possible to vaccinate the whole country and it is not needed also.

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the Central government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country.

"I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only," he said.

Giving further details, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that if the chain of coronavirus transmission is broken by vaccinating the critical mass, then there is no need to vaccinate the whole population.

“Vaccination would depend on the efficacy of the vaccine and our purpose is to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. If we’re able to vaccinate critical mass of people and break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population,” Balram Bhargava said.

The health Ministry further stated that active cases of COVID-19 in India have remained below the 5-lakh mark, with its share further shrinking to 4.60 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far.

The daily new recoveries exceeding new cases has led to a total net reduction of the active caseload to 4,35,603. A net decline of 11,349 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said on Tuesday.

While some states like Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh have witnessed a decline in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, others such as Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam and Goa have reported an addition to their caseload.