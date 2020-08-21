New Delhi: India has recorded its highest number of recoveries in the last 24 hours, the government said on Friday, adding that with 62,282 people recovering from coronavirus in the said period, the total number of recoveries have crossed the 21.5 lakh mark and the recovery rate has gone past 74%. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 68,898 New Cases, India Crosses 29 Lakh Mark; Tally Reaches 29,05,824

“India has touched another peak of posting highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 62,282 people being discharged in the past 24 hours. Total recoveries cross 21.5 lakh-mark, recovery rate soars past 74%”, the government said today.

Notably, after the recoveries that took place in the last 24 hours, India’s total number of recovered cases stand at 21,58,947, while the recovery rate is at 74.29%. The number of active cases and deaths, meanwhile, is at 6,92,028 and 54,849 respectively, contributing 23.81% and 1.88% of the country’s total number of cases.

With a spike of 68,898 in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count has shot past the 29 lakh mark, and is currently at 29,05,824. Of these 68,898, the number of recovered cases, active cases and deaths is 62,282, 5,633 and 983 respectively.

India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, in that order, are the five worst-hit states in the country.