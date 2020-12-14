Himachal Pradesh Lockdown News: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend night curfew in four districts of the state till January 5. The move was taken by the state cabinet during a review meeting. Notably, the districts where the night curfew is extended include Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kangra. Also Read - Hopes High For COVID-19 Vaccine in India, Govt Releases SOP For Vaccination Drive | All You Need to Know

The state had on November 23 imposed night curfew in these districts as the coronavirus cases increased in the state last month. The night curfew was imposed from 8 PM to 6 AM till December 15.

As per from this, the state government had also decided to shut all government educational institutions till December 31, though online studies would commence from November 26. Teachers were allowed to work from home.

Moreover, the attendance of Class III and IV employees in government offices was restricted to 50 per cent only.

In view of the pandemic, the state had decided that the students of classes 1 to 4, and classes 6 and 7, would be promoted as per provision of the Right to Education Act-2009.

However, the final examination for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 would be conducted for all schools in March next year. Board exams for classes 10 and 12 would also be conducted at the same time with 30 per cent relaxation in state board syllabus.

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the political rallies, public grievance redressal meetings – Jan Manch – have been suspended in the state.

As per the order from the state, no more than 200 people are allowed to gather for outdoor functions, and social distancing would be a must.