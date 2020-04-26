New Delhi: In yet another instance of a medical professional in Delhi catching the coronavirus infection, a nurse, reported to be around 30-years-old, on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to seal the hospital until it is fully sanitised, as well as for contact tracing. Also Read - Coroanvirus Scare at AIIMS, 40 Staff Asked to Self Quarantine After Male Nurse Tests Positive

The development took place in Hindu Rao Hospital, the largest hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

The nurse, according to the PTI report, had been working in different sections of the building for the last two weeks.

“Late Saturday evening, a nurse on duty in Hindu Rao Hospital was found positive for COVID-19. Since she has been on duty in various locations on the campus over the last two weeks, we are closing down the hospital till we fully sanitise and complete contact tracing,” PTI quoted NDMC commissioner Varsha Joshi as saying.

Admitting to a ‘definite negligence’ at some level and promising a thorough inquiry, she further said, “A few patients are admitted in the gynaecology ward, and appropriate arrangements will be made for them.”

Additionally, the agency on Saturday also issued new orders and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for its staff on how suspected coronavirus patients and quarantined people are to be handled and looked after.

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a spike of 111 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 2,625, including 54 casualties, one of which took place yesterday. The number of containment zones in the city has also spiked to 95.