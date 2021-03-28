Ahmedabad: At least 40 people including students and professors at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and 25 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar have tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, the IIM-A said that the campus was almost COVID-free with only isolated cases till March 12. “Subsequently there was a rise in infections, mostly among students. Many of these cases are asymptomatic. The first five cases were reported on March 12-13,” it read. Also Read - 192 Students, 72 Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus at 2 Schools of Malappuram

Mehul Acharya, deputy health officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said that 23 persons — 22 students and a professor — were found positive in tests conducted at the institute. Seventeen others tested positive later. “All infected persons have been shifted to a quarantine hostel although they are asymptomatic. Staff, faculty, and family members have been asked to quarantine themselves at home,” the IIM-A statement said, adding that students who had or have tested positive are not allowed to sit for exams.

Meanwhile, the Gandhinagar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) confirmed that 25 students have tested positive and they have been isolated. “No faculty or staff member has tested positive so far,” the spokesperson of the institute said.

Gujarat on Saturday reported its highest single-day rise in new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with the addition of 2,276 infections, taking its tally to 2,98,596. With five more patients- two in Surat, and one each in Ahmedabad, Bharuch and Bhavnagar- succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the overall toll in the state went up to 4,884.

In view of a surge in the infections, the Gujarat government has made it mandatory for travellers coming from other states to carry a RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours.

(With PTI Inputs)