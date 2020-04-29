New Delhi: The number of coronavirus hotspots across the country have reduced from 170 to 129 in the span of about two weeks, sources in the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. However, at the same time, the number of green zones reduced from 325 to 307. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic: Indians to Benefit From Free Visa Extension in UK

While the number of COVID-19 count in India rose to 31,787, with over 1,000 deaths, the cases have been restricted to the high-risk hotspots that fall under red and orange zones, as classified by the central government.

However, the number of districts under orange zones increased from 207 to 297.

Earlier today, the Home Ministry said that the doubling rate of coronavirus has increased to 11.3 days. “Although the global mortality rate is around 7 per cent, India is having a mortality rate of around 3 per cent and around 86 per cent of fatality of persons with co-morbidity,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

On Tuesday, he said that 80 districts in the country have not reported any new case of COVID-19 in last seven days while 47 districts have not registered any fresh case in the last 14 days.

The Centre had on April 15 classified districts into three categories:

Red Zone – Highest caseload districts which have a high growth rate of the disease are marked as hotspots or red zones.

Orange Zone – Those with considerably fewer cases of the coronavirus infection, but are still vulnerable to the disease fall in orange zone or non-hotspots.

Green Zone – Once an area reports no cases for 14 days, they are turned into infection-free green zone.

As of yet, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 9,318, followed by Gujarat at 3,744, Delhi 3,314, Madhya Pradesh 2,387, Rajasthan 2,364, Tamil Nadu 2,058 and Uttar Pradesh 2,053. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,259 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,004 in Telangana.