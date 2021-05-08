Noida: During the tough Covid times, delhiites and people living in NCR are feeling the pinch of price rise in their already stressed wallets as the rates of vegetables and fruits have skyrocketed across Delhi and its adjoining areas. Vendors are selling citrus fruits like lemon, oranges, which strengthen the immune system and are considered a good source of vitamin c at exorbitant prices. Retail shopkeepers have asserted that the record increase in coronavirus cases has caused an increase in demand, leading to a sharp rise in prices. Also Read - Full Lockdown Imposed in Mizoram For 7 Days From May 10: Check Full List of Restrictions

Generally, demand for coconut water increases with the onset of summer, but due to the pandemic, its prices have almost doubled. At present, tender coconut is being sold at Rs 90-120 per pc. Lemon and apples are presently selling at Rs 200 per kg each. In Noida, the ladyfinger was available at Rs 80 a kg as compared to Rs 40 a kg about a week ago. Also Read - FACT Check: Are People Dying Due To 5G Spectrum Trials in India? Check Truth Behind Viral Audio Message