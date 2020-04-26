New Delhi: Days after announcing that it would bring back workers from Madhya Pradesh stranded in various states due to the lockdown, the state government late last night brought back at least 2,400 labourers to their native state from Gujarat. Also Read - Migrants Issue: 'Positive Step,' Priyanka Gandhi Lauds UP's Decision to Bring Back Its Workers

Upon their arrival in Jhabua district, they were made to undergo screening. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to Rehabilitate Migrants Stuck Amid Lockdown

Speaking on the issue, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “We are sending the labourers, who are stranded in other districts, of the state to their home districts. We have arranged vehicles for them. They are being screened before leaving for their homes.”

“We are bringing back migrant labourers from Rajasthan and this will continue. Today, at least 2,400 labourers have boarded 98 buses from Gujarat. They will be screened once they reach state border, then they will move towards their villages,” he added.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government was the first to announce that it would bring back workers from the state stuck in different parts of the country.

Gujarat, notably, has witnessed at least two protests by migrant labourers, desperate to go home, with both taking place in its migrant hub of Surat. While the first, on April 10, witnessed some violence, the second, which saw labourers blocking roads, took place on April 14, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

April 14 was also the date on which the original three week lockdown, which came into effect on March 25 after being announced the previous night, was to come to an end.