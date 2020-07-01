Coronavirus in Assam Latest News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Assam government on Wednesday decided to set up Plasma Bank in Guwahati in next 4-5 days. Also Read - Tripura Lockdown News: Complete 24-hr Shutdown on July 5, Emergency Services Allowed

Addressing a press conference, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state has already installed plasma separator in Gauhati Medical College and the plasma treatment can start by next week. Also Read - Everyday we Should Celebrate Spirit of Doctors & Healthcare Workers: Virat Kohli

“We have decided to set up a Plasma Bank in Guwahati in next 4-5 days. We have already installed plasma separator in Gauhati Medical College. I think by next week we will be able to start Plasma treatment,” Sarma said. Also Read - Aamir Khan Confirms Mother Tests COVID-19 Negative, Thanks Fans For Prayers

He said that he had talked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this matter on Tuesday. “As per Central government’s assessment, the COVID-19 situation in Guwahati is very apprehensive. Following his meeting with DG ICMR, Home Minister has directed me to change testing pattern,’ Sarma added.

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested a new testing model under which we will be able to will declare results within 1 hour. We will launch the new testing model named COVID-19 AG test in next 2-3 days: Assam Health Minister https://t.co/hPiiuPwIUy — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

He also added that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested a new testing model under which the state will be able to declare results within 1 hour. “We will launch the new testing model named COVID-19 AG test in next 2-3 days,” he further stated.

The development comes as the state on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 613 fresh COVID-19 cases with the total tally crossing the 8,000-mark.

As per updates, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 8,407 and Guwahati city, which falls under Kamrup (Metro) district and where a complete lockdown has been imposed for 14 days since June 28 midnight, has reported 1,767 cases so far.

Sarma said that of the total 8,407 cases, 2,745 are active cases, 5,647 people have recovered, 12 have died and three have migrated out of the state.