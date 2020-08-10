New Delhi: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, officials said, adding that the state police chief has opted for home isolation. Also Read - Unlock 3: With COVID-19 Guidelines in Place, Assam Govt Allows Licensed Bars to Serve Liquor

"Healthcare professionals will act as per protocols and test the samples of his immediate contacts," a senior official said. Also, since March 30, a total of 30 people at the Assam police Headquarters have tested positive for the infection.

Those who have tested positive include the IGP (Law and Order) and DIG (Administration).

“August 9th 2020-@assampolice 2259 personnel have tested positive till date. 1734 have recovered. Unfortunately, we’ve lost six colleagues till date”, GP Singh, Additional DGP (Law and Order), tweeted on Sunday.

August 9th 2020 – @assampolice 2259 personnel have tested positive till date. 1734 have recovered. Unfortunately, we’ve lost six colleagues till date. @DGPAssamPolice @nhm_assam @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) August 9, 2020

Notably, Assam has thus far recorded a total of 58,837 cases of COVID-19, including 42,325 recoveries and 145 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, India reported over 60,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day, taking its tally past the 22 lakh mark. With 62,064 new cases, India’s current overall COVID-19 count stands at 22,15,075, including 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated, 6,34,945 active cases and 44,386 deaths.

Earlier today, former President Pranab Mukherjee announced that he, too, had tested positive for the virus.

(With PTI inputs)