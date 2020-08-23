New Delhi: With an aim to map and understand the spread of the novel coronavirus, Assam’s first sero survey was launched in its largest city of Guwahati on Sunday. The survey is being conducted by an NGO, Srijanasom, in association with the Medicity Guwahati Group of Clinic and Diagnostics. Also Read - 2nd Sero Survey: 29% Delhi Population Has Antibodies Against COVID But no Herd Immunity Yet, Says Satyendar Jain

“A serological survey is being conducted in Guwahati for the first time. It will help identify infected people who are asymptomatic. It is also essential to identify diabetes amd other health problems as it makes them unfit to donate plasma”, said BJP MLA and Minister of State for Health, Pijush Hazarika, who was present on the occasion. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Results of Second Sero Survey Likely This Week, Says Health Minister Jain

Notably, a serological survey, better known as sero survey, is conducted to diagnose infections autoimmune illnesses. It can also be conducted to check if a person has developed immunity to certain diseases.

Delhi, for example, has conducted two sero surveys thus far and will carry out such a survey every month. The first survey was conducted from June 27 to July 10 and found that around 23% people have antibodies against COVID-19. The second one, meanwhile, was conducted from August 1-7, and found that around 29% people had developed antibodies against the Chinese-born infection.

As of August 22, Assam has reported a total of 89,468 cases of coronavirus thus far. This includes 67,641 discharges, 21,590 active cases, 234 deaths and three cases of migration from the state. With over 23,000 cases, Guwahati is the worst-hit city in Assam, as well as in northeast India.